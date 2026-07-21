NLL Classic: Calgary Wins 2019 NLL Finals in OT
Published on July 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Watch the Final 2 Minutes Before the Calgary Roughnecks' Overtime Championship Winner
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