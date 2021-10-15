Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Championship Series Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 7-5 on Friday night in Game One of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Legends now lead the best-of-five series one game to none.

Courtney Hawkins gave the Legends a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo home run to left-center field off Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann. A sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Tillman Pugh in the second doubled Lexington's lead to two. Long Island plated four runs in the third off Legends starter Eli Garcia to take a 4-2 lead. Steve Lombardozzi's sac fly to right, RBI singles by Lew Ford and L.J. Mazzilli and a run-scoring error did the damage. However, a run-scoring wild pitch and a sac fly to right by Brandon Phillips in the fourth tied the game at four.

Lexington took the lead back in the sixth inning on an RBI single to center by Hawkins and an error that allowed Hawkins to score. Roberto Baldoquin's sac fly to right in the eighth increased the Legends lead to 7-4. The Ducks rallied for a run in the ninth on a bases loaded walk by Deibinson Romero, but they could not pull even.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Feldmann lasted three and one-third innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout. Garcia pitched two and two-thirds innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Shawn Blackwell (1-0) picked up the win, tossing two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one. Dylan Peiffer (0-1) took the loss, yielding two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over two innings with two strikeouts. Austin Adams collected his second save of the postseason despite conceding a run on a hit and three walks in the ninth.

The Ducks and Legends continue the Atlantic League Championship Series on Saturday afternoon with Game Two. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). Left-hander Darin Downs (6-5, 4.50 | 0-1, 5.40) takes the mound for the Ducks against Legends righty Francisco Jimenez (1-0, 6.19 | 0-0, 1.80).

Tickets to the game can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

