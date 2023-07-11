Nick Dunn, Tink Hence Named STL Minor League Player and Co-Pitcher of the Month

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Springfield Cardinals second baseman Nick Dunn and right-handed pitcher Tink Hence are the organization's Minor League Player and Co-Pitcher of the Month for June.

Dunn, 26, led all Cardinals minor leaguers batting .372 with a .450 on-base percentage, and .971 OPS. He topped the organization's leaders with 35 hits and 49 total bases, while tied for 2nd in extra-base hits (10), ranking 3rd in runs (19), and 4th in slugging percentage (.521). The Sunbury, PA native reached base safely in 21 of 24 games played, including back-to-back four-hit games on June 18th and 20th.

This is the second baseman's first time honored as the Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month award. He is the first middle infielder to be recognized with the organization's monthly award since Breyvic Valera with the Memphis Redbirds in August 2017.

Dunn was drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 Draft out of the University of Maryland. He was named an organizational All-Star in 2022 by MiLB.com following a career-best year in Springfield, slashing .271/.379/.391/.770. Dunn is batting .307 with a .403 on-base percentage with 18 extra-base hits and 28 RBI in 63 games played for the Cardinals this season.

Hence, the Cardinals Top Pitching Prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 64 overall prospect, posted a 2-0 record with a 2.57 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, .227 batting average against, and 20 strikeouts through 21.0 innings pitching in his five starts for High-A Peoria in June.

The 20-year-old was promoted to the Cardinals on July 1 after posting a 2.81 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 11 starts (41.2 innings) with Peoria in the first half of the 2023 season. Hence allowed one earned run or less in eight of those 11 starts and only allowed more than four hits in two of those outings.

Hence joins Victor Scott II as the two Cardinals minor leaguers selected to the National League roster of the 2023 All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park this Saturday, July 8th. He made his Double-A debut on Tuesday, July 4 at Hammons Field, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out five across 5.0 innings pitched against Amarillo. Hence was selected in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

