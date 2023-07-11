Nick Dunn Named Texas League Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals 2B Nick Dunn has been named the Texas League Player of the Week for July 3-9. This marks the third time this season that a Springfield Cardinal has won a weekly league award, with RHP Brandon Komar winning the Texas League Pitcher of the Week award for April 24-30 and INF Noah Mendlinger winning Texas League Player of the Week for May 22-28.

Dunn was extraordinary last week against Amarillo, hitting an incredible .545 (12x22) with three home runs, seven RBIs, four walks and six runs in his six games last week. The 26 year old powered a pair of two-run homers on back-to-back days over the weekend.

The Sunbury, PA native was named the Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for June after leading the farm system with a .372 average, .450 on-base percentage and .971 OPS during the month. Dunn has tallied the best batting average in all of Double-A since April 26, hitting a scorching .358 through those 59 games. He is currently hitting .327 with seven homers and 35 RBIs through 70 games this season, ranking among Texas League leaders in average (3rd), OBP (4th, .420), OPS (t-7th, .900) and walks (t-8th, 41).

Dunn was drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 Draft out of the University of Maryland. He was named an organizational All-Star in 2022 by MiLB.com after setting career-highs in just about every category with Springfield last year, batting .271 with seven homers, 21 doubles, 44 RBIs and 63 walks in 112 games.

