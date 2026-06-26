Nick Cenacle's IMPRESSIVE CFL Debut!

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Watch every big play from Nick Cenacle's CFL debut in Week 3. The rookie receiver made an immediate impact with a standout performance, showcasing the playmaking ability that has everyone talking.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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