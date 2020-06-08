Nick Adenhart Scholarships Awarded to two Eastern Iowa High School Graduates

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels in collaboration with the Kernels Foundation and the Adenhart Family recently awarded to two Eastern Iowa high school graduates with a $1,000 scholarship.

On Sunday, June 7th, Ella Popenhagen from Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School and Logan Schmitt from Independence High School were recognized during a special check presentation on Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in front of their families and members of the Kernels Foundation.

Ella Popenhagen participated in track and field, cross country and swimming. She was named Captain and to the Metro Team for both swimming and track and field for the Cougars. Popenhagen served as a member of Student Government at Kennedy High School and was a member of National Honor Society. Her other school and community activities include Best Buddies Club, Show Choir, St. Luke's Hospital Volunteer and Special Olympics. Popenhagen plans to attend The University of Northern Iowa and pursue a degree in Movement and Exercise Science.

Logan Schmitt participated in football, basketball, track and field and baseball all four years of high school for the Mustangs. Schmitt was named Captain of the baseball team his junior and senior seasons. Schmitt was a member of National Honor Society, a school mentor and participated in numerous community activities in Independence. Schmitt plans to attend Kirkwood Community College this fall and eventually earn a degree in medicine.

Congratulations to these two outstanding youths in Eastern Iowa.

