Nicasia to 7-Day IL

May 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes OF Kay-Lan Nicasia placed on the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 3 on the injured list.

In summary:

5/19: OF Kay-Lan Nicasia placed on 7-day IL

