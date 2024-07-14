Niagara Defeats Edmonton 105-104 to Secure Home Playoff Game

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Niagara River Lions shower Nathan Cayo

Nathan Cayo came through in the clutch to help the Niagara River Lions (12-5) defeat the Edmonton Stingers (11-7) 105-104 on Sunday.

Cayo hit two shots in Target Score Time, including the game-winner, to finish with 20 points on an efficient 66 per cent shooting from the field.

"Just wanted to be aggressive," Cayo said about his game-winner. "We were in the bonus, so any aggressive play would hopefully get to the line and ice the game. I'm just thankful to God I made the shot."

The Stingers will now have to wait until at least later tonight to clinch a playoff berth. They came into the game Sunday needing a win or a Saskatchewan Rattlers loss to do so. (The Rattlers host the Calgary Surge on Sunday evening.)

Despite Niagara jumping out to a 10-point lead in the first half, Edmonton used a strong third quarter to climb back into it and take a two-point lead into the fourth.

Khalil Ahmad caught fire with five minutes left, hitting three three-pointers to help put the River Lions up 96-94. With the Target Score set at 105, it came down to the wire at Meridian Centre.

"Aggressiveness," Ahmad said on how he was able to take over from three. "Confidence instilled in me by my teammates, coaches, and staff. I feel like they have big expectations for me, it's just me doing my best to live up to that."

Both teams would trade buckets throughout the Target Score Time. Loudon Love would sink two free throws to get the River Lions within two points of the Target Score. However, Brody Clarke would come out of a Stingers time-out and hit a layup to put them up 104-103.

With a guaranteed home playoff spot and their undefeated home record on the line, Cayo took advantage of his mismatch and sunk the mid-range jumper to secure the victory for Niagara. The River Lions have now won five straight games and are 8-0 on home court this season.

Ahmad finished the game with 29 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Despite these solid numbers, Ahmad reflected after the game on what he could improve.

"Defensively got to be better," he said. "Better reads offensively in the pick and roll. Otherwise, we got the win. That's all that really matters."

Niagara's head coach Victor Raso shared after the game what the game plan was to secure the victory in Target Score Time.

"Play good offence, make sure that we're not settling, that the ball is moving," Raso said. "If we're running actions, run it. We talked about that after the Montreal game, because we had some really good examples of doing so to end Target Score Time. We did the same tonight, we had two very good possessions to end Target."

What's next for both teams?

The River Lions will look to extend their winning streak to six when they host the Brampton Honey Badgers this Wednesday. The Stingers look to bounce back when they take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers this Thursday.

