Inside Presence of Creek, Ward Lifts Bandits to Tight Win Over Sea Bears

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Vancouver Bandits emerged victorious in a back-and-forth nailbiter against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

In just his second game of the season, Bandits big man Mitch Creek was a nuisance inside and led the team to a 102-99 triumph with 31 points and eight rebounds. He said the Vancouver ball movement played a big factor in the win.

"You just try and play the game the right way. I'm not trying to mix it up too much .. just trying to be a little bit smarter than everyone else, and then allow my teammates to get some great looks as well," Creek said.

