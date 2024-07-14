Inside Presence of Creek, Ward Lifts Bandits to Tight Win Over Sea Bears
July 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Vancouver Bandits emerged victorious in a back-and-forth nailbiter against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
In just his second game of the season, Bandits big man Mitch Creek was a nuisance inside and led the team to a 102-99 triumph with 31 points and eight rebounds. He said the Vancouver ball movement played a big factor in the win.
"You just try and play the game the right way. I'm not trying to mix it up too much .. just trying to be a little bit smarter than everyone else, and then allow my teammates to get some great looks as well," Creek said.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 14, 2024
- Vancouver Bandits Win Thriller on Game-Winning Three vs. Winnipeg - Vancouver Bandits
- Inside Presence of Creek, Ward Lifts Bandits to Tight Win Over Sea Bears - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.