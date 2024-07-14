Stingers Visit Streaking River Lions with Hopes of Clinching Playoff Berth

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release







The red hot Niagara River Lions (11-5) will look to extend their winning streak to five games Sunday when they host the Edmonton Stingers (11-6) who are seeking a win to clinch a playoff berth.

The game tips off at 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. MT at Meridian Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

Niagara is coming off a hard fought 83-77 victory against the Montreal Alliance, in which they secured a playoff spot and improved to 7-0 at home.

With the Target Score set at 83 and Niagara's most clutch performer on the bench, Jahvon Blair, Nathan Cayo and Kimball Mackenzie stepped up to score the needed six points to seal the win for the River Lions. Blair would hit a layup followed by a Cayo layup and then Mackenzie's heroic game-winning fade-away.

With the score 77-73 and Target Score set at 83, Khalil Ahmad, Niagara's most clutch performer, would foul out of the game. In his absence, Jahvon Blair, Nathan Cayo, and Kimball Mackenzie would all step up hitting key shots for the River Lions down the stretch to secure the victory.

Blair finished with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in the win. Ahmad had 19 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block before his fifth foul.

Niagara was able to capitalize on Montreal's mistakes outscoring them 21-9 on points from turnovers.

With their playoff spot secured, Niagara turns its focus to locking in a home playoff date which can happen Sunday with a win over Edmonton or an Ottawa loss to Montreal.

As for the Stingers, they're coming off a tough 103-92 loss against the Shooting Stars last night in Scarborough.

Despite the game being close throughout the first three quarters, they were unable to stop Cat Barber who went nuclear in the fourth quarter. Barber would go on to score a CEBL-record 24 straight points for his team, including the game-winner.

Davion Warren bounced back for Edmonton after being shut out the previous game and poured in 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a losing effort.

Key Matchup

Blair and Warren will go toe-to-toe in a battle of two of the best offensive guards in the league.

Blair is currently averaging 18 points per game, 2.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Warren is averaging 14.3 points per game, 1.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Both guards have proven to be reliable scoring options when the team needs them. They can stretch the floor, score from the mid-range, and lock up on defence.

Recent Matchup

The two teams faced off earlier this season on June 9 and the River Lions came out with a 100-79 victory. Sunday's matchup with be the final tilt between the clubs in 2024 unless both teams make the CEBL Final at Championship Weekend in Montreal.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.