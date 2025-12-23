CPL Inter Toronto FC

NextGen, Presented by Jones DesLauriers: Navacord: Ivan Pavela

Published on December 22, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Inter Toronto FC YouTube Video


Introducing the next member of the CPL NextGen class of 2025, presented by Jones DesLauriers | Navacord: Inter Toronto's Ivan Pavela

#CanPL

Check out the Inter Toronto FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from December 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central