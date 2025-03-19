New York Signs Knowles to 10-Day Contract

March 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the signing of defender Olivia Knowles to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement.

"We are seizing every opportunity this league offers," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "That's what having this kind of depth allows when unexpected situations arise. This gives Olivia the chance to step back into her role, one she knows and executes very well."

Knowles has appeared in 10 games this season for the Sirens since joining the team from the Toronto Sceptres' Reserve list on Dec. 6, 2024. She was briefly placed on New York's Reserve Player list with the acquisition of fellow defender Lauren Bernard, prior to signing this 10-day contract. A native of Campbell River, BC, the 26-year-old spent the inaugural PWHL season with Toronto where she played in 20 games and recorded one assist.

Adding Knowles as another defensive option on the roster for the next three games will help the Sirens manage day-to-day injuries heading towards the international break.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.