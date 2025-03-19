Watts Scores Twice to Lead Sceptres Past Sirens

March 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - Daryl Watts' two-goal performance lifted Toronto to a 2-1 win over New York on Wednesday night at a sold-out Coca-Cola Coliseum. The low-scoring game also featured an incredible goalie battle between Toronto netminder Kristen Campbell and New York's Corinne Schroeder, who each made 27 saves.  Late in the first period, Watts opened the scoring with an unassisted goal from the high slot, giving the Sceptres a momentum boost going into the first intermission. At 1:20 in the second frame, Watts got her second goal of the evening with a shot from the point after a give-and-go play from Anna Kjellbin, who was making her Sceptres debut. Alex Carpenter cut Toronto's lead in half with a tally from in tight at 10:39 of the second frame. The third period remained scoreless, and, with the 2-1 victory, the Sceptres extended their point streak to three games-- and their home point streak, which began on Jan. 25, to seven. The Sirens are now winless in five straight games on the road with the loss. Toronto currently sits just one point behind Boston for second place in the PWHL standings with six games remaining. New York remains in sixth place, eight points back from the fourth and final playoff position.

QUOTES

Toronto forward Daryl Watts on her two-goal game and scoring for the first time in five games: "I try to generate a lot of speed in the neutral zone and then carry that momentum, cut across. I think it is really challenging for the defender to have to set up or pivot, swivel their hips to try and keep playing me as I cut across. Hopefully I'm more consistent coming through the end of the season."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan on his team's performance: "Great to get the three points. I think we're very happy as those are three points that are going to be important for us. I gave a message to the group after the game just about our standards... we'd like to know, or to think, that they're better than that performance. It doesn't take anything away from the win and the three points because there are a lot of great things from that game. I tried to give a little story about if someone new was coming to the rink tonight to see the Sceptres for the first time, could they leave the rink knowing what we do well? And I don't think they could tonight."

New York defender Ella Shelton on goaltender Corinne Schroeder's performance: "She has been fantastic. You know, when she's at the top of her game, it's clear she gives us a chance to win a game like tonight. Toronto came out hot in the first so I can't say enough about her and what she's doing for our team right now."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on Sarah Fillier's physicality at the end of the game: "Sarah is a competitor; she wants to win. I think all of our players aren't afraid to get in there and play a hard game when it's called for. You want to channel that in the right way at the right times, but certainly, love the competitiveness and the desire to win and the fight."

NOTABLES

Toronto's home point streak boasts a record of 5-1-1-0 since Jan. 25 when they beat New York 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena.

New York's last road win was Jan. 27 in Ottawa (3-0), not counting Sunday's victory as the home team in Detroit. Four of the team's final six games this season will be played on the road.

Daryl Watts' two goals extended her point streak to three games (2G, 3A). It was her second multi-goal game of the season and seventh multi-point performance which is tied with teammate Hannah Miller for the league lead. She is also tied with Miller for third in league scoring with 23 points (8G, 15A) in 24 games.

Kristen Campbell has allowed two or fewer goals in seven straight starts, extending the longest such streak of her career, picking up five wins during this stretch. The Toronto goaltender is tied with Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens for the league lead in games with one or fewer goals allowed (7).

Corinne Schroeder is tied with Boston's Aerin Frankel for the league lead in games with 25 or more saves (14) after this 27 save performance in her 17th game. The New York netminder also turned aside 25 or more shots in 14 games during the inaugural season across 15 starts.

Alex Carpenter scored her ninth goal of the season, surpassing her 24-game inaugural season goal total (8) in four less games. The Sirens forward tallied on one of her game-high five shots on goal and has contributed to four of the team's nine goals in five games against the Sceptres.

Sarah Fillier's PWHL record goal-streak comes to an end at five games. The Sirens' rookie also had a six-game point streak snapped - one off teammate Carpenter's PWHL record (7).

Anna Kjellbin tallied her first point as a member of the Sceptres--an assist-- in her Toronto debut after being traded from Montréal on Mar. 13. The helper is her second of the season with the previous tally coming against Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Dec. 21, 2024.

Natalie Spooner collected her second helper of the season in her eighth game since returning from LTIR on Feb. 11. She now has four points on the season, three of which have come in her last three games played.

Ella Shelton recorded her sixth assist, moving her into a tie for fourth in scoring among defenders with 12 points.

Jaime Bourbonnais extended her point streak to three games with a secondary assist (1G, 2A). The run is tied for the longest of her career with the previous lasting from Feb. 4, 2024 to Feb. 21, 2024 during the inaugural season (4A).

New York led Toronto 35/22 in the faceoff circle with Abby Roque going 12/18 (66.7%). She leads the PWHL in faceoff win percentage (62.4%) among players with more than 25 draws (201/322).

Lauren Bernard faced her former team for the first time after being signed by New York on Mar. 10. The rookie defender recorded 5:34 on ice.

Maja Nylén Persson missed her first game of the season on the Sirens blue line and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

New York is now tied with Toronto for the league lead in games allowing the first goal (14).

The league's two best power plays were held off the scoresheet tonight going a collective 0/8.

One of Toronto's power plays was awarded following an unsuccessful New York Coach's Challenge at 1:20 of the second period. The Sceptres second goal was reviewed by the on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room for potential goaltender interference. Upon review, it was determined that the goal would stand as any contact with the goaltender was minimal and occurred outside of the crease. The Sirens were assessed a delay of game penalty under PWHL Rule 38.8.

Toronto becomes the second PWHL team to reach double-digit regulation wins this season, joining first-place Montréal, who also have ten wins. The two teams were the only ones to reach the double-digit mark during the inaugural season-Toronto with 13 wins and Montréal with 10.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 0 1 0 - 1

Toronto 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Toronto, Watts 7 16:11. Penalties-Fast Tor (illegal body checking), 12:41; Woods Tor (holding), 16:45.

2nd Period-2, Toronto, Watts 8 (Kjellbin, Spooner), 1:20. 3, New York, Carpenter 9 (Shelton, Bourbonnais), 10:39. Penalties-served by Carpenter Ny (delay of game), 1:20; Harmon Tor (interference), 3:58.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Maltais Tor (delay of game), 9:23; Fillier Ny (slashing), 10:49; served by Spooner Tor (too many players), 16:52; served by Eldridge Ny (too many players), 17:53.

Shots on Goal-New York 10-12-6-28. Toronto 9-8-12-29.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 0 / 5; Toronto 0 / 3.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 8-7-1-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Campbell 7-6-2-1 (28 shots-27 saves).

A-8,351 (sold out)

THREE STARS

1. Darryl Watts (TOR) 2G

2. Kristen Campbell (TOR) 27/28 SV

3. Corinne Schroeder (NY) 27/29 SV

STANDINGS

Toronto (10-2-5-7) - 39 PTS - 3rd Place

New York (5-4-4-11) - 27 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Saturday, March 22 vs. Ottawa at 12 p.m. ET

Toronto: Sunday, March 23 at Montréal at 12 p.m. ET

