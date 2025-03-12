New York Signs Defender Alexie Guay to Reserve List

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the addition of defender Alexie Guay to the team's Reserve Player List for the remainder of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 24-year-old defender joins the team following her season with MoDo Hockey of the SDHL.

"Très heureux d'accueillir Alexie! Happy to welcome Alexie to the New York Sirens family," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Coming out of Clarkson University last year, she was among the talents who could have been drafted. Instead, she took advantage of the situation to maximize her development, having a strong season and taking on significant responsibilities in her first pro year in Sweden. Now, we have the opportunity to work with her, assess her progress, and help continue her development as a member of the Sirens."

Guay, a native of Magog, Quebec, played in 35 SDHL games this season, recording four goals and eight assists. Her collegiate career began with four seasons at Boston College, including three alongside Sirens goaltender Abbey Levy, tallying 20 goals and 46 assists in 124 games. As an Eagle, she was selected to the 2020 Hockey East All-Rookie team. She spent last season at Clarkson University where she compiled 23 points in 40 games on the Golden Knights' blue line. Guay was also a two-time member of Canada's Under-18 National Team and a two-time all-star at the IIHF U18 Women's Worlds. She helped Canada win gold in her second tournament in 2019 and was named Best Defender.

