New York Snaps Losing Streak with 3-2 Overtime Win over Montréal

March 12, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEWARK, NJ - Maja Nylén Persson netted the overtime winner for New York in a 3-2 win over the Montréal Victoire, snapping the Sirens' nine-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Prudential Center. Abby Roque opened the scoring for the Sirens with a shot that took a bounce off a Victoire defender's leg and into the net, giving New York the lead heading into the first intermission. In the opening minutes of the second period, Maureen Murphy capitalized off a rebound to give Montréal the equalizer. Sarah Fillier responded mid-way through the period to put the Sirens ahead once again. Following a major penalty assessed to Fillier five minutes into the third period, Kati Tabin converted on the power play for the Victoire to tie the game at two. Nearly two minutes into extra time, New York found the back of the net on the power play to secure the win in front of a home crowd. Between the pipes for the Sirens, Corinne Schroeder earned her seventh win of the season - and first since Jan. 15 - stopping 28 of 30 shots. At the other end of the ice, Ann-Renée Desbiens turned aside 23 of 26 shots for the Victoire in her 17th start of the season. With the win, New York now sits at 24 points on the season and pulls within six points of fifth-place Ottawa. Meanwhile, Montréal picked up a single point in the overtime loss and remains in the league's top spot with 44 points, eight points ahead of second-place Toronto.

QUOTES

New York forward Abby Roque: "I think we've deserved the last four games honestly, we have been out-shooting teams and playing the right way and we just haven't got the bounces. I think we should've been the team that left that game with three points...That's just how our season's been going but I'm glad we pulled that one off and won."

Sirens forward Sarah Fillier: "In past games, when we don't get the outcome that we want, we just look at our game and see how we can learn from it. We've been building from it and I think you're only really losing games when you don't learn from your past - so we've just been taking it piece by piece and it's nice to finally get rewarded."

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the team's play on the road: "Every week is a new challenge. Every team is a new challenge. And we're on the road quite a bit this month, so it's important that we find a way when we're not in our building, which arguably has the loudest fans in the league. We still have to find a way to get that energy on our bench and to play the team across the rink to the best of our ability."

Montréal defender Kati Tabin on the team scoring on the power play: "I feel like we've just been focusing on getting pucks through and getting pucks to the net. Honestly, as simple as that, getting bodies in front, taking away the goalie's eyes. They're so talented in our league, so having someone like (Catherine) Dubois to take away the goalie's eyes is a huge key to our power play success."

NOTABLES

New York ended the longest losing streak in PWHL history at nine games with their first win since Jan. 27. This was also their first home win since Jan. 15, snapping a six-game home losing streak.

Montréal suffered their first loss in 10 games this season when outshooting their opponent.

The Victoire have earned points in a league-high four games when trailing after two periods, including three previous victories.

This marked the fourth overtime game of the season and eighth game beyond regulation for both teams. New York is 3-1 in OT decisions and 4-4 including shootouts. Montréal is now 3-1 in OT and 6-2 counting shootouts.

Maja Nylén Persson became the second rookie defender to score an overtime goal this season following Montréal's Cayla Barnes on Saturday. She is tied for second among rookie defenders in scoring, behind Barnes, with six points (2G, 4A) in 22 games.

Sarah Fillier scored for the fourth straight game, tying Montréal's Laura Stacey for the longest goal streak of the PWHL season. Her ninth goal of the campaign extends her point streak to five games (4G, 5A) and moves her into a tie for the league scoring lead with 23 points (9G, 14A) in 22 games.

Abby Roque scored her fifth goal and ninth assist bringing her to 14 points on the season, surpassing her point total from the inaugural campaign (6G, 7A) in two fewer games. The Sirens forward has two multi-point performances this season and is riding a four-game point streak (2G, 3A) for the second time this season.

Élizabeth Gigučre took the first penalty shot in New York history but was denied by Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens - also facing her first career penalty shot - at 16:56 of the first period. The shot was awarded after the on-ice officials determined that Victoire forward Kristin O'Neill closed her hand on the puck in the crease. This was the first penalty shot of the 2024-25 season following three unsuccessful attempts during the inaugural campaign, including two taken by Montréal.

Desbiens allowed three goals against for the first time since Dec. 4 against New York, ending her streak of 14 consecutive starts with two or less goals against.

Kati Tabin scored her fourth goal of the season, which is tied for fourth among all defenders. Her six points in 23 games match her inaugural season point total (1G, 5A) in 24 games.

Maureen Murphy scored her third goal for her fourth point of the season and has now recorded points in back-to-back games against her home state team. The Buffalo, NY, native tallied an assist on Feb. 15 in Montréal's 6-2 win over the Sirens.

Alex Carpenter tallied her eighth assist of the season and fourth point in five games since returning from a Jan. 31 injury. She pulls into a tie for 12th in league scoring - and third among Sirens players - with 16 points (8G, 8A) through 18 games.

Ella Hartje recorded her fifth assist of the season and is now tied for sixth among rookies in the category.

Erin Ambrose tallied her 12th assist of the season and sits fourth among league defenders in the category.

Abby Boreen recorded her seventh assist of the season and sits fourth among Victoire players in scoring with 13 points (6G, 7A) in 23 games.

Lina Ljungblom recorded her second assist for her fifth point of the season. Three of the Victoire rookie's five points (2G, 1A) have come against New York, following a two-goal performance on Feb. 15 in a 6-2 win.

Paetyn Levis recorded her third assist for her fifth point of the season. Her helper tally matches her inaugural season total in one less game.

Micah Zandee-Hart tallied her seventh assist of the season and first point in 14 games. She now sits second among Sirens defenders in scoring with eight points (1G, 7A) in 22 games.

Jaime Bourbonnais recorded her first assist in 13 games, ending the longest point drought of her PWHL career.

Stacey's six-game point streak came to an end in tonight's game, despite firing six shots on goal.

The team to score the game's first goal has won in eight of nine all-time matchups between the Sirens and the Victoire, including tonight's game.

Fillier was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head at 5:10 of the third period. The incident was reported by the linesperson and reviewed by the on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Montréal 0 1 1 0 - 2

New York 1 1 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, New York, Roque 5 (Bourbonnais, Hartje), 7:43. Penalties-Greig Mtl (high sticking), 19:25.

2nd Period-2, Montréal, Murphy 3 (Ljungblom), 1:30. 3, New York, Fillier 9 (Levis, Zandee-Hart), 12:24. Penalties-Simpson Ny (roughing), 7:27; Keopple Mtl (roughing), 18:20; Eldridge Ny (roughing), 18:20.

3rd Period-4, Montréal, Tabin 4 (Ambrose, Boreen), 7:38 (PP). Penalties-Fillier Ny (major - check to the head, match-check to the head), 5:10; Barnes Mtl (interference), 13:40; Keopple Mtl (roughing), 18:42; Eldridge Ny (holding), 18:42.

1st OT Period-5, New York, Nylen Persson 2 (Roque, Carpenter), 1:54 (PP). Penalties-O'Neill Mtl (slashing), 1:10.

Shots on Goal-Montréal 5-16-9-0-30. New York 11-4-9-2-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Montréal 1 / 2; New York 1 / 3.

Goalies-Montréal, Desbiens 13-2-1-1 (26 shots-23 saves). New York, Schroeder 7-6-1-1 (30 shots-28 saves).

Attendance-1,944

THREE STARS

1. Corinne Schroeder (NY) 28/30 SV

2. Abby Roque (NY) 1G, 1A

3. Kati Tabin (MTL) 1G

STANDINGS

Montréal (10-6-2-5) - 44 PTS - 1st Place

New York (4-4-4-10) - 24 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Sunday, March 16 vs. Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit)

Montréal: Tuesday, March 18 at Boston at 7 p.m. ET

