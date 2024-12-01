New York Red Bulls Lift Eastern Conference Trophy: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
December 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video
New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg says a few words as the team is awarded the Eastern Conference trophy. The Red Bulls advance to their first MLS Cup in 16 years!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #newyorkredbulls #redbull
Check out the New York Red Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 1, 2024
- LA Galaxy Advance to MLS Cup 2024 with 1-0 Shutout Victory Over Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- New York Red Bulls Head to Florida to Face Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, November 30
- New York Red Bull Set to Face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- New York Red Bulls Midfielder Lewis Morgan Named 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- New York Red Bulls Set to Host Match 2 of Round 1 Best-Of-3 Series in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- New York Red Bulls Midfielder Lewis Morgan Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year