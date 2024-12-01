New York Red Bulls Lift Eastern Conference Trophy: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

December 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls YouTube Video







New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg says a few words as the team is awarded the Eastern Conference trophy. The Red Bulls advance to their first MLS Cup in 16 years!

