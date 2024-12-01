LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Suffers Torn ACL

December 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today confirmed that midfielder Riqui Puig suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee and will miss the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park. The torn ACL was revealed in an MRI performed this morning.

Puig sustained the injury in the second half of the match, continuing to play over thirty minutes despite his injury, and providing the game-winning assist on Dejan Joveljić's 85th minute goal. His contributions led to the 1-0 win over Seatle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park on Nov. 30. Puig will undergo surgery on a date to be determined.

The 2024 MLS All-Star recorded 37 goal contributions (17 goals, 20 assists) in 36 matches played (34 starts) across all competitions for the LA Galaxy during the 2024 campaign. In four matches played (4 starts) during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Puig notched four goals and four assists. The Matadepera, Spain, native finished the 2024 MLS Regular Season with 16 goals and 14 assists in 29 matches played (28 starts).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.