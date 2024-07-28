New York City FC Tops Querétaro F.C. on Penalties

July 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC recorded a goalless draw against Querétaro F.C. on Sunday night. City were able to control large portions of the contest but were unable to find a breakthrough goal. That forced both teams to take home a point, and per the rules of Leagues Cup, a penalty shootout was then used to decide which team claimed the extra point. After nine spot kicks City were able to emerge 4-3 winners - Barraza's brilliant diving save to his left confirming the extra point for the hosts.

Match Recap

The Bronx was the backdrop for New York City FC's opening game in the 2024 Leagues Cup as they hosted Mexican side Querétaro F.C. at Yankee Stadium.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made five changes to the side that drew with Orlando City last time out.

Among the changes was a first start of the season for Luis Barraza who came in for Matt Freese. Elsewhere, Cushing also introduced Talles Magno, Julián Fernández, Maxi Moralez, and Mounsef Bakrar in place of Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodríguez, Alonso Martínez, and Hannes Wolf.

City started the game at a rapid speed and that saw Christian McFarlane win a freekick in a dangerous area thanks to a well-timed run in behind the opposition fullback. Unfortunately, nothing came from the resulting set piece.

Instead, the hosts would come closest to scoring early on after a freekick of their own from the right-hand side was whipped toward the near post and forced Barraza to palm the ball away.

The hosts were growing in momentum and in the 22nd minute, a header from McFarlane forced Querétaro goalkeeper Guillermo Allison into a brilliant save from point-blank range.

At the other end, Querétaro were eager to try and catch City on the break with Aké Loba the main outlet for the visitors.

In the 27th minute, Alan Medina fired off a right-footed shot that didn't trouble Barraza in goal.

City were given a great chance to break the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Fernández got a shot away from inside the box, but it flashed wide.

Querétaro registered the first chance of the second half when Lucas Rodríguez found a yard of space inside the area. The forward connected with the ball, but Barraza comfortably gathered his tame effort.

Talles Magno was proving a regular outlet for City in attack and in the 58th minute he produced a driving run and shot from distance that forced Allison into a save.

Forward Jovan Mijatović would enter the game a minute later as he replaced Bakrar. In the 66th minute, the Serbian rose highest at a corner to power a header toward goal that landed just over the crossbar.

Cushing would turn to his bench again in the 69th minute to introduce Ojeda and Martínez in place of Talles Magno and Fernández.

A rare foray forward from Querétaro in the 71st minute saw Ronaldo Cisneros attempt to catch Barraza out with an audacious effort from distance, but City's shot-stopper was able to claim the ball.

City were still enjoying the majority of the ball and their latest attempt to find a goal saw substitute Martínez produce a rasping drive from distance that forced Allison into a brilliant save.

An injury to Mitja Ilenič in the 86th minute forced City into another change as Tayvon Gray checked into the game. Martínez was proving a consistent threat and he came within a whisker of scoring after his side-footed effort flashed just past the post.

A late rally from Querétaro saw Barraza called into action in stoppage time to palm away a powerful shot from Cisneros.

Despite City's best efforts the two sides could not be separated during ninety minutes and we were forced to take a point each. As per the rules of Leagues Cup, a penalty shootout was then used to decide which team claimed the extra point.

After nine spot kicks City were able to emerge 4-3 winners - Barraza's brilliant diving save to his left confirming the extra point for the hosts.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a Leagues Cup clash against FC Cincinnati on Monday, August 5. Kickoff at TQL Stadium is scheduled for 8:00PM ET.

