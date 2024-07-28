Chicago Fire FC Signs Omari Glasgow to Short-Term Agreement

July 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II winger Omari Glasgow to a short-term agreement. Glasgow will be available for today's

Leagues Cup 2024 away match against Sporting Kansas City.

Since joining the Club, Glasgow has appeared in 51 matches (49 starts) for Chicago Fire FC II. In his three seasons with the Fire, Glasgow has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists for Fire II. Glasgow was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 24, 2022 with Chicago Fire FC II. He currently occupies an international slot with the MLS NEXT Pro side of the Club.

This marks Glasgow's fourth short-term agreement with the First Team in 2024. Glasgow, 20, made his MLS debut in the team's match against the New England Revolution at Soldier Field on May 4, becoming the first-ever Fire II player to feature for the First Team in MLS regular season action. Overall, the Guyana native has made two regular season appearances for the First Team in 2024 after featuring in the team's match against Charlotte FC on May 15.

Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs forward Omari Glasgow Short-Term Agreement from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Omari Glasgow

Position: Winger

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 22, 2003

Hometown: Georgetown, Guyana

Birthplace: Georgetown, Guyana

Citizenship: Guyana

Last Club: Western Tigers

