New York Boulders Announce 2024 Season Schedule
October 11, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release
POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders schedule for the 2024 season was released this week, along with the rest of the Frontier League teams. The Boulders will play a 96-game schedule, with Opening Day slated for May 9 on the road against the New Jersey Jackals. New York will play its home opener at Clover Stadium the following night.
The complete schedule is outlined below, although game times have not been announced yet. For a visual look at the schedule, head over to visit nyboulders.com. Be sure to check back for updated game times, promotions, value packs, and more!
May 9: at New Jersey Jackals
May 10-11: vs. New Jersey Jackals
May 14-16: vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles
May 17-19: at New Jersey Jackals
May 21-23: at Trois-Rivieres Aigles
May 24-26: at New England Baseball Team
May 28-30: vs. Sussex County Miners
May 31-June 2: vs. Quebec Capitales
June 4-6: vs. Sussex County Miners
June 7-9: at Tri-City ValleyCats
June 11-13: at Ottawa Titans
June 14-16: vs. Joliet Slammers
June 18-19: at New Jersey Jackals
June 20: vs. New Jersey Jackals
June 21-23: vs. New England Baseball Team
June 25-27: vs. New Jersey Jackals
June 28-30: at Quebec Capitales
July 2-4: vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles
July 5-7: vs. Florence Y'alls
July 9-11: at Quebec Capitales
July 12-14: at Sussex County Miners
July 15-18: ALL-STAR BREAK
July 19-21: at Trois-Rivieres Aigles
July 23-25: vs. Ottawa Titans
July 26-28: at Washington Wild Things
July 30-Aug. 1: at Windy City Thunderbolts
August 2-4: vs. Tri-City ValleyCats
August 6-8: at Quebec Capitales
August 9-11: at Tri-City ValleyCats
August 13-15: vs. Ottawa Titans
August 16-18: vs. Tri-City ValleyCats
August 20-22: at New England Baseball Team
August 23-25: vs. Quebec Capitales
August 27-29: at Ottawa Titans
August 30-September 1: vs. New England Baseball Team
September 2: PLAYOFFS BEGIN
