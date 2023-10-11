New York Boulders Announce 2024 Season Schedule

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders schedule for the 2024 season was released this week, along with the rest of the Frontier League teams. The Boulders will play a 96-game schedule, with Opening Day slated for May 9 on the road against the New Jersey Jackals. New York will play its home opener at Clover Stadium the following night.

The complete schedule is outlined below, although game times have not been announced yet. For a visual look at the schedule, head over to visit nyboulders.com. Be sure to check back for updated game times, promotions, value packs, and more!

May 9: at New Jersey Jackals

May 10-11: vs. New Jersey Jackals

May 14-16: vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles

May 17-19: at New Jersey Jackals

May 21-23: at Trois-Rivieres Aigles

May 24-26: at New England Baseball Team

May 28-30: vs. Sussex County Miners

May 31-June 2: vs. Quebec Capitales

June 4-6: vs. Sussex County Miners

June 7-9: at Tri-City ValleyCats

June 11-13: at Ottawa Titans

June 14-16: vs. Joliet Slammers

June 18-19: at New Jersey Jackals

June 20: vs. New Jersey Jackals

June 21-23: vs. New England Baseball Team

June 25-27: vs. New Jersey Jackals

June 28-30: at Quebec Capitales

July 2-4: vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles

July 5-7: vs. Florence Y'alls

July 9-11: at Quebec Capitales

July 12-14: at Sussex County Miners

July 15-18: ALL-STAR BREAK

July 19-21: at Trois-Rivieres Aigles

July 23-25: vs. Ottawa Titans

July 26-28: at Washington Wild Things

July 30-Aug. 1: at Windy City Thunderbolts

August 2-4: vs. Tri-City ValleyCats

August 6-8: at Quebec Capitales

August 9-11: at Tri-City ValleyCats

August 13-15: vs. Ottawa Titans

August 16-18: vs. Tri-City ValleyCats

August 20-22: at New England Baseball Team

August 23-25: vs. Quebec Capitales

August 27-29: at Ottawa Titans

August 30-September 1: vs. New England Baseball Team

September 2: PLAYOFFS BEGIN

