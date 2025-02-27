New Turf Coming to Legends Field: Monarchs Partner with Mammoth Sports Construction

February 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The home of the Kansas City Monarchs is entering a new era.

The four-time league champions have partnered with Mammoth Sports Construction to install a state- of-the-art synthetic turf playing surface at Legends Field for the 2025 baseball season.

Mammoth, a national leader in sports construction, has worked with some of the most iconic teams in the country, including the University of Nebraska, the University of Kansas, and the Sioux Falls Canaries, a division rival of the Monarchs in the American Association.

Construction on the new surface will begin in early March and is expected to be completed by April 21, in time for Monarchs training camp. The Monarchs' first regular-season game on the new turf will be their season opener on Friday, May 9. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

"This is a game-changer for Legends Field," said Mark Brandmeyer, owner of the Kansas City Monarchs. "This investment ensures that our players have a top-tier playing surface while also allowing us to host more events year-round. It's a win for the Monarchs, the fans, and the entire Wyandotte County community."

The new surface will cover over 129,000 square feet. The MMTH Turf surface is 1.75 inches thick and features multiple forms of turf for different areas of the playing surface.

"Legends Field is home for us," said Jake Farrant, CEO of Mammoth Sports Construction. "Our team has spent a lot of time in its stands watching baseball with our families. This one is special for us."

In addition to high-level baseball, the new surface will allow Legends Field to host more events than ever before, including concerts, community and charity events, and corporate outings. The resilient nature of the surface will also reduce weather delays and rainouts compared to natural grass.

"This is great news for our ball club and our entire organization," Monarchs field manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We're going to get an A-plus, reliable playing surface for years to come. I feel so confident in our team and our ballpark going forward."

The Monarchs organization is providing full financial backing for the project, a commitment to the future of Legends Field and baseball in Wyandotte County.

As part of the renovation, the Legends Field will retain a natural pitcher's mound, allowing Monarchs pitchers to enjoy a superior surface for every pitch of the 2025 season.

The Monarchs will update fans throughout the installation process on their social media channels over the next several months.

