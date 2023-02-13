New to Whataburger Field in 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI - With Opening Night less than two months away, the Hooks are excited to announce a few updates and reminders for both upcoming events and the 2023 Texas League season.

Cashless

Whataburger Field has adopted a new cashless policy for 2023 games and events at the following transaction locations: CONCESSIONS, TICKETS and RETAIL purchases are entirely cashless citing over 80% and over 90% of cashless transactions in 2022 regarding concessions and ticket purchases, respectively. Credit card and cash remain accepted for PARKING, RUDY'S PRIZE WHEEL and the 50/50 SHARE2CARE RAFFLE presented by Lithia CDJR. A reverse ATM is located on the concourse behind Section 118 where cash can be converted into a card that can be used both in the stadium and anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Concessions

Tenders, Love and Chicken, also known as TLC, brings chicken wings to the table as a new menu item. In addition, fans with a sweet tooth can purchase funnel cake fries from TLC. Both options will be available at the start of the Hooks season. Theme weekends will also showcase specialty items and a new Community Cart will highlight local vendors with additional information to come.

Bag Policy

Each fan may bring one bag no larger than 16" x 16" into the ballpark. Any bag larger than 16" x 16" must be clear plastic or vinyl. All bags are subject to search.

Promotions Schedule Release

Fans can look forward to the Hooks promotional calendar release this Wednesday, February 15 highlighting premium giveaways and theme weekends throughout the season. The official policy for all giveaways is one promotional item per ticketed fan and the ticket holder must be present in order to receive the promotional item.

Upcoming Events

Beginning this Friday, February 17 the Kansas Jayhawks and Valparaiso Beacons begin a three-game series at Whataburger Field with the series finale scheduled for Sunday. The Kleberg Bank College Classic returns February 24-26 featuring Houston, Utah, Incarnate Word and host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. A robust high school schedule leads up to Hooks Opening Night with 21 games in 32 days. A list of all college and high school games with matchups, game times and ticket links can be found at cchooks.com.

