Get $4 Ice Bears Tickets for Springfield Cardinals Night on February 17

February 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Louie returns to the ice this Friday, Feb. 17, for Springfield Cardinals Night at the Missouri State Ice Bears game against Colorado State!

Mention the "Springfield Cardinals Discount" at the Jordan Valley Ice Park ticket booth to get your General Admission tickets for just $4! Ticket booth opens at 5:30pm.

Louie and Springfield Cardinals representatives will be at the game, where Louie will participate in the ceremonial puck drop and various between-period promotions.

The Ice Bears game starts at 7pm, so wear your best Cardinals and Bears gear and help support the Ice Bears this Friday, 2/17!

There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased using the "Springfield Cardinals Discount". The "Springfield Cardinals Discount" cannot be combined with any other offer and is only good while tickets are available. Tickets must be ordered in person by requesting the "Springfield Cardinals Discount" ticket offer to receive the discount.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 13, 2023

Get $4 Ice Bears Tickets for Springfield Cardinals Night on February 17 - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.