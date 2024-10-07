New Stadium Policy

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers and the City of Willmar have announced that artificial noise makers will be prohibited at Bill Taunton Stadium starting for the 2025 Northwoods League season. This applies to all Stingers home games during the regular season and any potential playoff games.

The Stingers and the City of Willmar strive to promote a fun and friendly environment during all contests played at Bill Taunton Stadium. Therefore, going forward to ensure this happens, the use of noise makers such as but not limited to; horns, megaphones, sirens, thunder sticks and whistles will not be permitted. Any noise maker in question will be at the discretion of the Stingers.

This rule is being put into place based on feedback from all fans following the 2024 Northwoods League season and the Stingers look forward to another successful season in 2025.

The organization apologizes for not having this rule in place, but until this year, there were no immediate concerns.

The team thanks all its fans and the Willmar community for their continued support over the past 15 seasons and appreciate fans' feedback regarding this matter. Fans are encouraged to voice their concerns on any other topic at the ballpark on how the team can make their experience more enjoyable.

If you have any questions regarding the new policy, please contact the Willmar Stingers Ticket Office by calling (320) 222-2010 or emailing info@willmarstingers.com.

