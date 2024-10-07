Northwoods League Alumni to Participate in the 2024 Arizona Fall League

Rochester, Minn. - Starting this week, thirty-six former Northwoods League players will be competing over the next two months in Arizona against the top players in Minor League Baseball.

There are six teams in the Arizona Fall League: the Scottsdale Scorpions, Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Rafters, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas and Surprise Saguaros. These club names were picked by Major League Baseball as reflective of the Southwestern desert traditions in the state.

Each August, Major League clubs determine the players who will go to Arizona. Each Major League Baseball team sends seven top prospects to the Arizona Fall League. The games are played in six total ballparks that house MLB Spring Training, with select events in additional ballparks.

The roots of the Arizona Fall League go back three decades, when the Major Leagues wanted to create an easily accessed offseason league. With the Arizona Fall League, managers, coaches, scouts, and league officials can be under direct guidance of league and club personnel in league-affiliated ballparks and premier training facilities. The AFL is designed to serve as the 'finishing school' of the minor leagues for players, coaches, umpires, and aspiring employees.

How good are the players in the Arizona Fall League? Approximately 50 percent of all players named to the 2022 MLB All Star Game in Los Angeles were AFL alums. Twelve out of 20 players in the starting lineups for that game (starting pitchers and DH included) once played in the Arizona Fall League.

The former Northwoods League players and their AFL team are as follows:

Glendale (8)

Chicago White Sox

1B Tim Elko (Fond du Lac 2019, 2020) Triple-A

Los Angeles Dodgers

3B Jake Gelof (Kalamazoo 2021) High-A

Philadelphia Phillies

2B Otto Kemp (St. Cloud 2021) Double-A

* #28 Phillies Prospect

RHP Christian McGowan (Waterloo 2020) Double-A

* #22 Phillies Prospect

San Francisco Giants

3B Charlie Szykowny (Madison 2021, Eau Claire 2022) High-A

RHP Tyler Vogel (Great Lakes 2020) High-A

St. Louis Cardinals

RHP Trent Baker (Mankato 2019) Double-A

RHP Brycen Mautz (Waterloo 2021) High-A

Mesa (6)

Chicago Cubs

RHP Vince Reilly (Mankato 2021) Low-A

RHP Sam Thoresen (Waterloo 2018) Low-A

Los Angeles Angels

3B Cole Fontenelle (Rochester 2021) Double-A

* #21 Angels Prospect

Oakland Athletics

OF Denzel Clarke (Kokomo 2019) Double-A

* #10 Athletics Prospect

Tampa Bay Rays

LHP T.J. Fondtain (Kokomo 2021) High-A

3B Mac Horvath (Rochester 2021) High-A

* #19 Rays Prospect

Peoria (9)

Atlanta Braves

C Drake Baldwin (K-Town 2020, Madison 2021) Triple-A

* #5 Braves Prospect

RHP Ryan Bourassa (Bismarck 2020-2023) High-A

LHP Hayden Harris (Wisconsin Rapids 2021) Triple-A

* #27 Braves Prospect

Miami Marlins

OF Kemp Alderman (Fond du Lac 2022) High-A

* #12 Marlins Prospect

OF Jay Beshears (Kenosha 2022) Double-A

SS Andrew Pintar (St. Cloud 2020) Double-A

* #18 Marlins Prospect

RHP Brandon White (St. Cloud 2020) Low-A

San Diego Padres

RHP Ryan Bergert (Fond du Lac 2020) Double-A

* #25 Padres Prospect

Seattle Mariners

RHP Travis Kuhn (Green Bay 2018) Double-A

RHP Jason Ruffcorn (Madison 2017) Double-A

Salt River (11)

Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Kyle Amendt (La Crosse 2020) Triple-A

1B Gino Groover (Wisconsin 2021) High-A

* #9 Diamondbacks Prospect

SS Tommy Troy (Traverse City 2020) High-A

* #5 Diamondbacks Prospect

Colorado Rockies

RHP Gabriel Hughes (Great Lakes 2020) Double-A

* #22 Rockies Prospect

INF Skyler Messinger (Waterloo 2018) High-A

SS Ryan Ritter (Fond du Lac 2020) Double-A

* #12 Rockies Prospect

Minnesota Twins

INF Ben Ross (Wisconsin Rapids 2022) Double-A

New York Yankees

INF Caleb Durbin (Rockford 2019-2020, Fond du Lac 2021) Triple-A

OF Garrett Martin (Lakeshore 2022) High-A

Washington Nationals

LHP Dustin Saenz (Madison 2018) Double-A

RHP Luke Young (Mankato 2021, 2022) High-A

Scottsdale (2)

Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Derek Diamond (Fond du Lac 2020) High-A

Toronto Blue Jays

1B Peyton Williams (Waterloo 2020) High-A

