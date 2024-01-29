New Stadium Deal Ensures Lookouts Future in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today, Mayor Tim Kelly, Chairman Jeff Eversole, and Chairwoman Raquetta Dotley have announced a final deal for the Lookouts mixed-use stadium in the South Broad District. This final deal ensures Lookouts baseball remains in Chattanooga for decades to come.

"We are thrilled to have come to an agreement that cements the Lookouts future in Chattanooga," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "This deal ushers in a new era of Lookouts baseball and historic development on the Southside. We are grateful to our fans and our community for the overwhelming support we have received and cannot wait to get this project underway."

With a funding deal in place, the Lookouts mixed-use stadium will serve as an anchor for the entire South Broad District and will catalyze the redevelopment of the 140 acres of the Wheland Foundry and U.S. Pipe site. The new stadium will not only serve as the home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, but host a variety of events year-round including concerts, weddings, conferences, comedy shows, local high school baseball games, and numerous community events.

"We are excited for what this project will mean for the Lookouts, South Chattanooga, and the entire region," said Lookouts Managing Owner Jason Freier. "The ballpark will be a valuable community asset and the development it brings will generate hundreds of millions of tax dollars for schools and other community needs. We are thankful for the leadership shown by Mayor Kelly, Chairman Eversole, and Chairwoman Dotley in supporting this project and helping to achieve a deal that will benefit all parties."

The votes to approve the final deal will take place at City Council on February 6, 2024 and at the County Commission on February 7, 2024. The Lookouts expect to break ground on the project soon thereafter.

