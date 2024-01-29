Trash Pandas Unveil 2024 Theme Night Packages

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have put together an exciting lineup of theme ticket packages ahead of their fourth season of baseball at Toyota Field. Each one includes a reserved box seat ticket, plus a special collectible item.

"When we host theme nights at Trash Pandas games, we want fans to feel that theme from the moment they step into Toyota Field to the time they leave the ballpark," said Trash Pandas Vice President, Lindsey Knupp. "These ticket packages are another opportunity to experience that even further."

Packages are now available for purchase at //trashpandasbaseball.com/themenights and each one is detailed as follows:

Opening Night Hat Package - Tuesday, April 9

Two (2) reserved box seats and two (2) New Era caps of their choosing. Five (5) different styles are available, and pickup will be available in The Junkyard Team Store when gates open at 5:30 p.m. The night will be capped with a fireworks spectacular presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Star Wars Night Pennant Package - Saturday, May 4

One (1) reserved box seat and a limited edition Trash Pandas Star Wars pennant, with only 250 available for preorder. The first 1,500 fans 18 & older to arrive that night will receive a Nolan Schanuel Bobblehead presented by Bill Penney Toyota, and the Trash Pandas will also be wearing special Chewbacca jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

Princess Night Wand Package - Friday, May 24

One (1) reserved box seat, a special light-up Trash Pandas wand, and access to the on-field pregame parade around the warning track. Fans are encouraged to dress like their favorite princesses or princes and enjoy a fireworks show after the game.

National Wine Day Sampling Package - Saturday, May 25

Fans 21 and older can purchase a sampling package to receive one (1) reserved box seat, five (5) wine samples throughout the game, and a commemorative souvenir sampling glass to take home. Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game.

Pickleball Night Paddle Package - Tuesday, June 18

One (1) reserved box seat and a limited edition Trash Pandas pickleball paddle is included. Fans can join in the celebration of the fastest-growing sport in America, meet other local players, and learn more about the game.

Marvel "Defenders of the Diamond" Superhero Cape Package - Friday, June 21

Marvel "Defenders of the Diamond" Night makes its return with heroic package that includes one (1) reserved box seat, special Trash Pandas Superhero cape, and access to the pregame hero demonstration on the field. The team will also be wearing specialty Superhero jerseys that night to be auctioned off during the game.

Huntsville Havoc Night Hockey Jersey Package - Friday, September 6

The Trash Pandas are teaming up with their friends on the ice for a special edition hockey jersey package. These one-of-a-kind Huntsville Havoc inspired jerseys are available for pre-sale only, and the deadline to order is July 10th. The package includes a reserved box seat, and fans will be contacted to confirm their jersey size.

Huntsville Stars Night T-Shirt Package - Saturday, September 7

One (1) reserved box seat and a limited edition Huntsville Stars t-shirt are included. Large and Extra Large sizes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of game. The deadline to preorder a shirt is August 1st. The Trash Pandas will also wear specialty Huntsville Stars throwback jerseys that night, which will be up for auction during the game.

All theme night ticket packages are subject to availability and vary in pricing. Additional packages may be announced at later dates.

