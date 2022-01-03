New Roles for the New Year

Lexington, Kentucky - The Lexington Legends announced today that Colin Dodd will be the Vice President of Sales and Business Operations and Michael Koltak will be the Vice President of Baseball Operations.

"Colin and Michael have made tremendous impacts on this company and team with their work ethics and tenacity, especially with our move to the Atlantic League. Now that we own and operate two teams in Lexington, these men will be able to lead us towards significant growth on and off the field," said President and CEO Andy Shea.

The Legends also welcomed aboard Savannah Stephenson as an Account Executive, Drew Fagaly as a Facilities Specialist, and Taylor Retinger as a Luxury Suite Manager.

See a full list of Front Office Staff Below:

President and CEO: Andy Shea

Vice President of Sales and Business Operations: Colin Dodd

Vice President of Baseball Operations: Michael Koltak

Chief Brand Officer: Kara Shepherd

Vice President of Facilities: Chris Pearl

Facilities Specialist: Drew Fagaly

Director of Community Relations and Social Media: Ryan Schwalm

Promotions and Special Projects Manager: Madison Spencer

Director of Merchandise: Sidney Laughlin

Food and Beverage Manager: Jordan Duncan

Director of Fan Engagement: Mike Allison

Luxury Suite Manager: Taylor Retinger

Ticket Sales Manager: Ashley Grigsby

Account Executive: Savannah Stephenson

Account Executive: Kade Sword

Senior Corporate Sales Executive: Adam Vrzal

