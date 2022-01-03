New Roles for the New Year
January 3, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lexington Legends News Release
Lexington, Kentucky - The Lexington Legends announced today that Colin Dodd will be the Vice President of Sales and Business Operations and Michael Koltak will be the Vice President of Baseball Operations.
"Colin and Michael have made tremendous impacts on this company and team with their work ethics and tenacity, especially with our move to the Atlantic League. Now that we own and operate two teams in Lexington, these men will be able to lead us towards significant growth on and off the field," said President and CEO Andy Shea.
The Legends also welcomed aboard Savannah Stephenson as an Account Executive, Drew Fagaly as a Facilities Specialist, and Taylor Retinger as a Luxury Suite Manager.
See a full list of Front Office Staff Below:
President and CEO: Andy Shea
Vice President of Sales and Business Operations: Colin Dodd
Vice President of Baseball Operations: Michael Koltak
Chief Brand Officer: Kara Shepherd
Vice President of Facilities: Chris Pearl
Facilities Specialist: Drew Fagaly
Director of Community Relations and Social Media: Ryan Schwalm
Promotions and Special Projects Manager: Madison Spencer
Director of Merchandise: Sidney Laughlin
Food and Beverage Manager: Jordan Duncan
Director of Fan Engagement: Mike Allison
Luxury Suite Manager: Taylor Retinger
Ticket Sales Manager: Ashley Grigsby
Account Executive: Savannah Stephenson
Account Executive: Kade Sword
Senior Corporate Sales Executive: Adam Vrzal
