New RECORD-SETTER Sam Salter on Scoring Goals in CPL: 1-ON-1
Published on September 4, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
#CanPL | : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Second Leg of Vancouver FC's 2025 Telus Canadian Championship Semifinal to be Broadcast on TSN, OneSoccer - Vancouver FC
- Atlético Ottawa Forward Sam Salter Sets New CPL Single-Season Goal Record - CPL
- Atlético Striker Salter Breaks CPL Single-Season Goal Record - Atletico Ottawa
- Cavalry FC Signs Midfielder James McGlinchey to First Professional Contract - Cavalry FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Atlético Striker Salter Breaks CPL Single-Season Goal Record
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Pacific FC (September 6)
- Atlético Ottawa Clinches 2025 CPL Playoffs
- Atlético Ottawa Back on Track with 3-1 Win over Vancouver FC
- Atlético Ottawa Signs Roni Mbomio on Loan from Atlético Madrid