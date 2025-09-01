Atlético Ottawa Clinches 2025 CPL Playoffs

Published on August 31, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today clinched its spot in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Playoffs. This is the earliest qualification for the post-season in Atlético club history.

Atlético beat Vancouver FC 3-1 at TD Place on Saturday during the annual La Fiesta Night, celebrating local Hispanic and Latino communities as well as Atleti's global ties. Qualification for the 2025 CPL Playoffs was confirmed on Sunday afternoon after Pacific FC tied away to Valour FC.

"We have accomplished our first goal of the season, qualifying for the playoffs," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "We must remain focused on our next goals. Hosting a match at TD Place in front of our incredible fans, qualifying for the TELUS Canadian Championship final, fighting for the Regular Season title and earning a CPL Final in Ottawa."

Seven matches remain in the 2025 campaign, and Atlético remains in the hunt for the CPL Shield and an automatic qualification for the Concacaf Cup, awarded to the winners of the Regular Season. Atlético currently sits in 2nd place (43 points, 12-7-2) and trails Forge FC (46 points, 12-8-1) by three points.

This is the third time Atlético has qualified for the CPL Playoffs, with both previous appearances in the post-season coming under former Head Coach Carlos González. In 2022, Atleti qualified on September 24, before hosting the CPL Final at TD Place in front of 15,000 fans. Qualification in 2024 came on September 22, ending with a semi-final defeat away to Forge.







