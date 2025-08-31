Atlético Ottawa Back on Track with 3-1 Win over Vancouver FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa were able to bounce back from an early deficit, ultimately securing a commanding victory at home on La Fiesta night, celebrating Ottawa's Hispanic and Latino community. Sam Salter equalled the Canadian Premier League (CPL) single-season scoring record, and Atleti gained crucial ground in the title race, now sitting only three points back of Forge (final score: 3-1).

Atleti will conclude their home game series against Pacific FC next Saturday, September 6 (kickoff at 7 p.m. ET, live on OneSoccer), on Newcomer Night, in support of local charity Active Newcomer Youth Ottawa (ANYO).

KEY MOMENTS

Second-placed Atlético Ottawa (13-1-7) mounts another home comeback, defeating Vancouver FC (2-14-5) to gain ground at the top of the table.

Score: 0-1. Nicolás Mezquida opened the scoring for Vancouver, capitalizing on an errant pass from Nathan Ingham (25').

Score: 1-1. Atleti equalized through a magnificent strike by David Rodríguez from the top of the box (30').

Score: 2-1. The lead was extended by Sam Salter, who was able to finish from close range. Assisted by David Rodríguez (40').

Score: 3-1. Salter got a foot on a David Rodríguez's low cross, which was ultimately turned into the net by a Vancouver defender for an own goal (80').

Newly acquired defender Roni Mbomio made his full professional debut after his arrival on loan from parent club Atlético Madrid.

Mbomio led the team in passes (100), final third entries (11), and clearances (3), sharing defensive responsibilities with 17-year-old Sergei Kozlovskiy and veteran Brett Levis.

Sam Salter got on the scoresheet again, nearly adding a second as he equalled the CPL single-season goal-scoring record.

Salter now sits at 14 goals on the season with seven games remaining. He also holds a three-goal advantage in the race for the Golden Boot.

Salter and teammate David Rodríguez continue to offer a dynamic double blow to opponents as Rodríguez chipped in with a goal and an assist on Salter's goal.

This match served as a preview for September 18th's TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final at TD Place.

An identical 3-1 scoreline in that match would be enough to send the two-legged tie to penalties.

