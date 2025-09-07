Atlético Ottawa Scores Twice Late to Top Pacific FC

Published on September 6, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa were in top form beating Pacific FC in front of rowdy crowd at TD Place. Although leaving the goals until late, Atleti controlled the match from start to finish, collecting their 13th win of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season - which equals the club record set in 2022.

Atleti return to TD Place against Vancouver FC on Thursday, September 18 (KO 7pm ET live on OneSoccer) for their TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final second leg.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa sit second in the CPL table (13-7-2) with only six games remaining in the regular season.

Score: 1-0. Ballou Tabla opened the score for Atlético Ottawa, taking the ball around Sean Melvin in Pacific's goal before slotting home. Assisted by David Rodríguez (76').

Score: 2-0. The lead was doubled minutes later through Joaquim Coulanges, who latched onto a rebound from Rodríguez's effort to tap into an empty net (81').

Ballou Tabla was at his brilliant best in this match, scoring the first goal of the match and serving as Atleti's primary point of attack leading the team with 10 touches in the opposition box.

While the combination of Sam Salter and David Rodríguez has garnered most of the headlines, Tabla reminded fans that Ottawa's attacking trio is truly one of the most fearsome in the league.

David Rodríguez continued his brilliant debut season, assisting Tabla and heavily involved in Ottawa's second goal. He now has created 49 chances this season, the joint-highest total in the Canadian Premier League (alongside Fraser Aird).

Atlético continue to smash records in this historic season, equalling a club record 13th win - which matches the record set by Atleti's regular season champions in 2022.

Ottawa also set a club record for goals in a single CPL season with 44, sitting only three goals behind the all-time single season record (Pacific 2021, Forge 2022).

Goalkeeper and captain Nathan Ingham was commemorated pre-match as he marked 100 appearances (all competitions) for Atlético Ottawa since joining the club ahead of the 2022 CPL season.

Ingham becomes the first Atleti centurion.

Attendance: 4,361







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 6, 2025

