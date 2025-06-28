New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Alex Tambakis recorded a pair of saves and Chris Gloster scored the decisive goal as New Mexico United took a 3-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Isotopes Park after the sides had played to a 2-2 draw in regulation, keeping United alive in its bid to win Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.