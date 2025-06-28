New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Alex Tambakis recorded a pair of saves and Chris Gloster scored the decisive goal as New Mexico United took a 3-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Isotopes Park after the sides had played to a 2-2 draw in regulation, keeping United alive in its bid to win Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025
- Rising Ride High-Octane Attack to 5-4 Win Over Texoma FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls in Penalty Kicks, Earns Road Point - Birmingham Legion FC
- Jacquesson Fires Hounds to Jäger Cup Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sulte Saves Dramatic Shootout Victory - Indy Eleven
- Athletic Remain Undefeated in Jägermeister Cup After 2-2 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity's Home Game against North Carolina Postponed to 6 p.m. Sunday - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Beats FC Juarez, 1-0, in International Friendly
- New Mexico United Bests San Antonio, 4-2, to Claim Sole Possession of First Place
- New Mexico United Bests San Antonio, 4-2, to Claim Sole Possession of First Place
- New Mexico United Defender Kalen Ryden Undergoes Successful Surgery
- New Mexico United Announces Extension of Star Defender Talen Maples