New Jersey Plates 12 Runs; Wins Series over Trois-Rivieres

The New Jersey Jackals beat the Trois-Rivieres Aigles 12-4 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three game series with game-time temperatures hovering around 95 degrees.

The Aigles started the game to the tune of four hits in their first five at-bats, putting up three runs in the process against the Jackals' starter, Lendy Castillo. However, the Jackals immediately came back, scoring four runs (in part due to Trois-Rivieres committing four errors) to take a 4-3 lead at the end of the first inning.

New Jersey tacked on one more run in the second and third inning from wild pitches (Demetrius Moorer scored in the second, Isaac Wenrich scored in the third).

The Jackals then blew the game open in the fifth inning, scoring six runs to put the game out of reach at 12-3. In the inning, Wenrich recorded an RBI single and Moorer and Santiago Chirino walked in a run each. The Jackals scored once again in the inning came when Alfredo Marte was hit by a pitch and when Richard Stock singled, scoring in Chirino and Conrad Gregor.

Lendy Castillo finished the game with six complete innings pitched, giving up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out three hitters. Ismael Cabrera came in relief for the seventh and eighth innings, striking out four of the eight batters he faced.

Brooks Carey then called upon Will Landsheft to close out the game in the ninth, although he did give up a walk and hit, which allowed Trois-Rivieres to score their fourth and final run.

The Jackals finished the game with eight hits and zero errors, whereas the Aigles finished with the same total of hits but six errors committed. The Jackals will have a day off on Monday before playing the first place Sussex County Miners four times in three days in what will be a crucial series for each team.

