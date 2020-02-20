New Jersey Jackals Sign RHP Dylan Brammer to Contract Extension

Little Falls, NJ - The 2019 Can-Am League Champion New Jersey Jackals announce signing right-handed relief pitcher Dylan Brammer to a contract extension. A six-year veteran, Brammer had a stellar 2019 season capped by his gutsy three-inning save in Game 4 of the Can-Am League Championship Series that gave the Jackals its first-ever Can-Am League Championship title.

"Brammer came into spring training knowing he was fighting for just a spot on the roster, and then wow! He has a year like that," New Jersey Jackals manager Brooks Carey said. "He didn't have that huge a number of saves everyone likes to see, but without him, I'm not so sure we win at all."

Not only was Brammer the most reliable reliever in the Jackals bullpen, but he was also the stingiest. Ranking fifth in league with nine saves, he threw 42 innings in 31 appearances while going 1-3 with a 1.29 ERA along with 21 walks and 49 strikeouts. He also wielded a productive bat as he hit .278 (5-18) with a triple and three RBIs. His best night at the plate came on July 3 in a 12-8 victory over the New York Boulders as he went 3-5 with an RBI triple. Back to the bump, the 30-year old Boynton Beach, FL native was a hallmark of consistency as evidenced by the following:

Brammer didn't allow an earned run in his first 11 appearances of the season. (May 17-June 29). His stat line during this streak was 0-0, 2 saves, 15.innings, 12 hits, 6 walks, 19 strikeouts

He kept his ERA at or below 0.50 over 19 appearances from May 17-July 14. His stat line during this stretch was 1-1, 0.36 ERA, 5 saves, 25.2 innings, 16 hits, 15 walks, 32 strikeouts

His ERA stayed at or below 1.01 in 26 appearances from May 17-August 11. His stat line over this span was 1-1, 0.79 ERA, 7 saves, 20 hits, 17 walks, 40 strikeouts

Following road losses against the Quebec Capitales and Ottawa Champions on August 14 and 17, respectively, he didn't allow a run for the remainder of the year. Signifying his readiness for the postseason, he logged two saves in three appearances over four scoreless innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Once September came, Brammer was lights-out during the Can-Am League Playoffs. Appearing in six games, he earned four saves in 7.1 scoreless innings of work with two walks and eight strikeouts. His defining moment of the season came during Game 4 of the Can-Am League Championship Series. Making a must-win tonight spirited decision, Carey summoned Brammer in the seventh inning to defend a slim 8-7 lead. Answering the gauntlet, he gutted out a three scoreless inning, 52-pitch outing, to nail down the save and the Can-Am League Championship title. His line on the night was three innings pitched, three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Making his Jackals debut in 2018, Brammer made 21 appearances including 19 starts. Overall he went 9-8 with a 4.99 ERA while logging 113.2 innings and registering 50 walks and 93 strikeouts. As a starter, he posted a 5.05 ERA in 111.2 innings pitched including going six or more innings 11 times. His best start of the season was an 8-2, three-hit victory against the Sussex County Miners where he threw eight innings and only allowed three runs (two earned) with four walks and six strikeouts. As a reliever, he made a pair of scoreless appearances and tossed two innings with zero walks and three strikeouts.

Before pitching in The Den, Brammer spent four years (2012-2016) in the Frontier League and the Pacific Association including stints with the River City River Rascals (2016, FL) and the Pittsburg Diamonds in the Pacific Association (2014-16). His best season during this run came in 2016 with both aforementioned teams as he went a combined 9-4 with a 3.23 ERA over 97.2 innings with 42 walks and 77 strikeouts He made his professional debut in 2012 with the Rockford RiverHawks after graduating from the University of Northwestern Ohio where he played two seasons for the Acers from 2010-2012. He also played two seasons of collegiate baseball at Vincennes University where he helped lead them to the Division II Junior College World Series in 2010.

