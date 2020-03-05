New Jersey Jackals Announce Job Fair Dates

Little Falls, NJ - The 2019 Can-Am League Champion New Jersey Jackals are announcing that there will be two job fairs held this spring. Taking place at New Meadowlands Market on Saturday, March 21 and Yogi Berra Stadium on April 10-11, the Jackals are looking for talented candidates to fill numerous seasonal positions and internships.

"It's an exciting time for me with our annual job fair approaching because this is one of the ways that people like myself can start working their way up in a career field that they care about. Having started here as an intern and now overseeing our organization, I have a personal connection with this special event," New Jersey Jackals General Manager Gil Addeo said. "With our winning the Can-Am League Championship last year and now playing in the Frontier League, everything is bigger including fan and community expectations. That said, the only way we will exceed them is by hiring passionate people who want to foster a championship environment, gain invaluable hands-on experience and most of all, have fun."

The New Meadolwands Market job fair will start at 10am and end at 2pm. In addition, the Yogi Berra Stadium job fair will take place from 2pm-6pm on the April 10th and 10am-2pm on the 11th. During both events the Jackals are looking to fill numerous positions including the following:

Internships:

Sales

Game Day Operations

Game Day Promotions

Street Team

Seasonal Positions:

Concessions

Game Day Staff

Field Crew

Maintenance

Details on all the aforementioned positions can be found at https://www.teamworkonline.com/baseball-jobs/frontierleague/new-jersey-jackals. All candidates need to be at least 18 or older to apply. Admission at the New Meadowlands Market is free and parking both at the market and Yogi Berra Stadium is free.

