New Jersey Falls in First Preseason Game

September 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans began their preseason slate with a trip to the Nutmeg State against the Danbury Jr Hat Tricks on Friday morning at the Danbury Arena. A slow start would doom New Jersey, as they fell by a score of 4-1.

A tentative first period saw the teams trade chances early, but it was the Jr Hat Tricks who got on the board 5:35 into the game, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. New Jersey was out shot in the frame 11 to 7.

The Titans' offense would generate more opportunities in the second period, flipping the shot totals to end the period tied at 18. However, a pair of Jr Hat Trick goals in the back half of the period put New Jersey down 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

The Titans finally broke through in the third when Alex Papaspyropoulos tapped home a Ryan Novo pass on the doorstep to cut the deficit to two. Jack Brennen picked up the other assist. However, that would be all the offense New Jersey would muster, and a Danbury empty net goal with 2:11 left would seal the seal, sending the Titans to a 4-1 loss to open the preseason.

Austin McNicholas stopped 19 of 22 shots for New Jersey in his first taste of North American Hockey League action. The teams will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, September 7th, at the Middletown Sports Complex. Faceoff is scheduled for 12:00 noon to kick off Titans Day, a celebration of the New Jersey Titans entire organization. Admission is free to the game, and fans are invited to take advantage of discounted season tickets available for sale at the arena.

