Danbury Triumphs in Preseason Battle Versus Titans

September 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks win game one of the preseason off of a dominant performance from goaltender, Jack Fialkoff and forwards Pierre Larocque, Max McGuire, and Ben Dempster.

In the first period, the Hat Tricks got off to a strong after returning defenseman, Pierre Larocque, opened the scoring and kickstarted the momentum that would become apparent in the second period.

The second period saw antics between the two teams escalate, when Titans forward, Ryan Novo, received a double minor, which would be canceled out by roughing calls on Hat Tricks forward, Joey Anderson, and goaltender, Jack Fialkoff. Following this altercation, the Hat Tricks scored two straight to grab a 3-0 lead off the sticks of forwards Max McGuire and Ben Dempster.

The third period is where emotions boiled over between the two squads when McGuire (DHT) and Jack Brennan (NJT) got into it, which lead to roughing and misconduct calls being handed out and both players getting sent to their locker rooms. Dempster netted an empty net goal to seal the deal for the Hat Tricks.

Following the game, Head Coach, Lenny Caglianone, was asked about what he liked in today's game and he stated "we trusted ourselves, trusted our systems, and we were super detailed. We also did a great job in regards to making sure we played 200 feet." Caglianone also mentioned that going into tomorrow's contest, "[we need to make sure] we are playing a full 60 [minutes], making sure we don't finish before it's done. Just making sure that at the end of the day, that within those 60 [minutes] the details are there."

The Hat Tricks are back in action for game two of the preseason against the Titans in New Jersey. Be sure to follow our social media pages for game day updates!

