New Jersey Devils Prospect Ben Kevan Reflects on Time in Des Moines

June 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Ben Kevan chats his experience in the USHL after being selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft.







