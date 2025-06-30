Sports stats

USHL Des Moines Buccaneers

New Jersey Devils Prospect Ben Kevan Reflects on Time in Des Moines

June 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers YouTube Video


Ben Kevan chats his experience in the USHL after being selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Check out the Des Moines Buccaneers Statistics



United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Des Moines Buccaneers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central