New Home for RailRiders Radio Calls in 2025

February 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders games will now be heard on Fuzz 96.1 after a radio rights agreement between the club and Times-Shamrock Media. All 150 RailRiders regular season games will be broadcast, as well as any potential playoff games for the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

"We are thrilled to work with Times-Shamrock Media for our new radio flagship," said Katie Beekman, the RailRiders General Manager. "We have had a long-standing relationship on many levels, including as a media partner with Rock 107 on our Thirsty Thursdays. We believe this partnership will allow us to continue our game broadcasts at the high level that our fanbase has come to expect and expand our promotional reach within Times-Shamrock's cluster of stations and outdoor opportunities."

In addition to radio broadcasts heard across the region, all RailRiders games will be streamed live on the web with links available through swbrailriders.com and fuzz961.com. The broadcasts are also streamed through the Fuzz 96.1 app and MiLB's First Pitch app.

"Times-Shamrock Media is excited to expand our partnership with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders," stated Terry Deitz, the Senior VP/ Market Manager with Times-Shamrock. "Adding the game broadcasts to Fuzz 96.1 will not only enhance our programming but will also expand the coverage area of the games for RailRiders fans throughout NEPA. As a local, family-owned broadcast group, our radio stations - Rock 107, 92Mix FM, Sports Radio WEJL and Fuzz 96.1 - are always looking for ways that we can further our commitment to being live and local in our area. This represents yet another way that our company is ready to be a part of the community and build awareness of the many great assets that we have in the region."

Adam Marco enters his eighth year as the "Voice of the RailRiders." Marco was honored as Ballpark Digest's Minor League Broadcaster of the Year in 2022 and is the second longest-tenured broadcaster in franchise history, trailing only the legendary Kent Westling.

Each RailRiders radio broadcast begins 20 minutes prior to first pitch. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens their season on the road at Lehigh Valley on March 28 with the home opener slated for April 8 against Rochester. For tickets or more information, please visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.