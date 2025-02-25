Bats to Hold Annual Open House on Saturday, March 8

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats are set to host their annual Open House on Saturday, March 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

New this year, fans will have a chance to win four tickets to a 2025 Cincinnati Reds home game by having all spaces filled out on a special bingo card that will be given out at the event. The bingo card will feature several stations for fans to visit and receive a stamp. Fans who get all the spaces on the card covered will be entered into a drawing for the tickets.

Also, new this season, fans, weather permitting, will have the opportunity to play catch on the field during the last hour of the event (1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.).

The Open House will also once again give fans a chance to take a guided tour of the stadium, purchase team used memorabilia, pick up printed season tickets, take some cuts in the indoor batting cage and more.

Admission to the Open House is free and the event is open to the general public. Fans are encouraged to park for free in the Bats' main lot at the corner of Main St. and Jackson St.

The Bats open the 2025 season on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 p.m. against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The night will feature $3 beer, $6 Margarita Madness, a Bats magnet schedule giveaway, an appearance by the ZOOperstars! and postgame fireworks.

For more information about purchasing season ticket packages, single game tickets and more, fans can visit batsbaseball.com or call the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

