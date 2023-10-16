New GM John Hunt Joins Jackals

October 16, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







The New Jersey Jackals are pleased to announce John Hunt as their new General Manager. In 2022 Hunt was the GM of the Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League where he was named "Executive of the Year" and in 2023 his team, The Wilmington (NC) Sharks had the highest attendance in the team's 26 year history, doubling attendance from the previous year. His baseball background also includes six seasons with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League.

"We are excited to add John as the newest member of the Jackals", said President Mike Dorso. "His extensive experience in baseball and business will be a real asset to the growth of the Jackals organization."

Hunt was raised in Maryland and attended American University in Washington, DC. His career started at the age of 15 on air in radio that took him to stations in DC, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Houston until he purchased a radio station in Oregon in 2015. Hunt is an advocate for many non profit groups including Donate Life America as he is the healthy and strong recipient of a Heart Transplant in 2019. Since transplant he has done three 5K runs, become a published author and always loves a good challenge.

"I am excited to be joining an organization with such a strong baseball history to help enhance the game experience for the fans", Hunt said. "I look forward to meeting Jackals Nation and doing everything I can to make the team a bigger part of the community."

The New Jersey Jackals are a member of the Frontier League, a Partner League of Major League Baseball and play their games at Historic Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ.

