New for 2024, Schooner's Splash Zone Presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are proud to officially introduce the ballpark's new Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping. The area, announced in late January as part of extensive ballpark upgrades to the right field area, will be free for all kids to use during the 2024 season.

"We're so excited to partner with Gulf Breeze Landscaping in creating Schooner's Splash Zone," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "This is something that will be a fun destination at our ballpark so a big thank you goes to Will Battley and his team for bringing this vision to life."

Schooner's Splash Zone by Gulf Breeze Landscaping will offer a safe aquatic experience for kids of all ages. With over 20 different water spray features, it will include some big and small nautical-themed features, multiple ground sprays...and even a slide! The Splash Zone will also utilize the large Barq's Root Beer bottle as a spray feature for the users. The pad will have a rubber surface with a beach-themed pattern to create a safe and exciting play experience for the kids who need to cool off at the ballpark.

"Gulf Breeze Landscaping is proud to be a part of the exciting renovations at the ballpark," Gulf Breeze Landscaping President Will Battley said. "This new phase will provide a number of new experiences for adults and children at the ballpark. These revitalized spaces will undoubtedly elevate the overall fan experience while fostering a new sense of pride and positive impact within the community."

Gulf Breeze Landscaping strives to professionally enhance the outdoor spaces of communities, businesses and homeowners through quality landscaping and environmental solutions. Gulf Breeze is also constructing the splash pad, boardwalk area and tiki hut ahead of the Shuckers' ninth season on the Coast.

The Shuckers will have more information regarding their full promotional schedule, fireworks, giveaways, character appearances and more in the coming weeks. Both single-game tickets and daily promotions have been announced.

Tickets are available now for the final two games of the 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic featuring Mississippi State, New Orleans and South Alabama. The games will be played on Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

