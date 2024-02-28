Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday, March 1 at 11:00 am

PEARL - Mississippi Braves single-game tickets for the 2024 season go on sale to the general public Friday, March 1 at 11:00 Am. Fans can purchase tickets to all 69 home games at mississippibraves.com/tickets via Ticketmaster, the TM app, or the Trustmark Park Box Office.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online and use the mobile ticketing option. Digital ticketing provides a safe, convenient, and secure way to use and share game tickets. It also helps prevent lost, forgotten, and fraudulent tickets and provides a contactless entry solution for all fans entering the Trustmark Park gates.

By purchasing tickets in advance, fans guarantee their seat and save from the day-of-game price.

Below are the Advanced ticket prices for all regular-season games in 2024:

Club Level - $27

Diamond Level - $17

Field Level - $12

GA/Reserved - $9

Grass Berm - $7

**All ticket levels increase for day-of-game sales**

Once again, in 2024, the Mississippi Braves will offer a military (active/retired/veterans) discount for all home games.

For more information about mobile ticketing, visit mississippibraves.com/tickets/digital.

The Mississippi Braves begin the 2024 season on the road on Friday, April 5, at Pensacola. The M-Braves will open their 20th and final year at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:05 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers.

