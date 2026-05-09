New England Free Jacks vs California Legion: Major League Rugby: LIVE GAME
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
New England Free Jacks YouTube Video
¬â¹@TheNewEnglandFreeJacks host @LegionRugby in Week 7 of MLR 2026 Season
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