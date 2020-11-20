New Dates Revealed for FPHL Season; Inside Edge Club Perk Deadlines

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are revealing the new deadlines and pre-sale dates for the 20-21 season after the FPHL announced yesterday that a new tentative start date for the league would be January 15, 2021.

Today (November 20) was supposed to be the deadline for fans to join the Inside Edge Club and freeze season ticket pricing for the 21-22 season and be eligible for the members-only pre-sale for tickets in the 20-21 season. This deadline has now been changed to December 16th.

Additionally, the IEC pre-sale window will now be between January 4-15 with tickets going on sale to the general public on January 18th.

Fans can enroll in the Inside Edge Club at anytime this season to get enhancements for the 20-21 season and start a 21-22 season ticket account. However, pre-sale access and the season ticket price freeze will expire if you don't join by December 16th.

For more information on the Inside Edge Club visit this link and fill out the interest form or call 706-507-4625 to enroll today!

