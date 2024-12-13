New Ballpark Site Selection Vote - December 18
December 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
If you attended our meeting last week at the Courtyard - THANK YOU!
A lot of fans have asked - now what?
We have two important meetings coming up.
The Everett City Council is going to vote on the site selection for our new ballpark. They have three options - New Downtown Ballpark, renovate Funko Field, or do nothing. They are going to vote on a resolution to select the New Downtown site. We need to pack the Council Meeting on December 18 with AquaSox fans! Wear your AquaSox gear! I hope we can count on you to attend! Let's fill the Council Chambers so that it is overflowing! PACK THE HOUSE!
Here are the details:
December 18 - Everett City Council Meeting
Council Chambers 6:30 PM
3002 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
