New Ballpark Site Selection Vote - December 18

December 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

If you attended our meeting last week at the Courtyard - THANK YOU!

A lot of fans have asked - now what?

We have two important meetings coming up.

The Everett City Council is going to vote on the site selection for our new ballpark. They have three options - New Downtown Ballpark, renovate Funko Field, or do nothing. They are going to vote on a resolution to select the New Downtown site. We need to pack the Council Meeting on December 18 with AquaSox fans! Wear your AquaSox gear! I hope we can count on you to attend! Let's fill the Council Chambers so that it is overflowing! PACK THE HOUSE!

Here are the details:

December 18 - Everett City Council Meeting

Council Chambers 6:30 PM

3002 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

