New Ballpark Site Selection Vote - December 18

December 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release


If you attended our meeting last week at the Courtyard - THANK YOU!

A lot of fans have asked - now what?

We have two important meetings coming up.

The Everett City Council is going to vote on the site selection for our new ballpark. They have three options - New Downtown Ballpark, renovate Funko Field, or do nothing. They are going to vote on a resolution to select the New Downtown site. We need to pack the Council Meeting on December 18 with AquaSox fans! Wear your AquaSox gear! I hope we can count on you to attend! Let's fill the Council Chambers so that it is overflowing! PACK THE HOUSE!

Here are the details:

December 18 - Everett City Council Meeting

Council Chambers 6:30 PM

3002 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

SITE SELECTION VOTE!!

Thanks - Hope to see you there!

PS - We also have a planning meeting on December 11 that is a briefing for next week. We do need some fans at this event too but only 15-20. If you can make this meeting, we would love for you to attend. Here are the details:

December 11 - Everett City Council Meeting

Council Chambers 6:30 PM

3002 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

Send an email to your elected official and let them know how important the AquaSox are to the community.

