New Ballpark Info Meeting Tomorrow

December 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Everett City Council is going to have a very important vote in mid-December that will decide the future of the AquaSox in Everett! To show the City Council how important the vote is to the AquaSox community, we are going to have another New Ballpark Update Meeting / Rally on December 3rd in downtown Everett.

We need YOU to help us fill the ballroom at the Courtyard by Marriott at 3003 Colby Avenue in Everett! If you attended the first meeting, we respectfully ask that you do your best to attend this meeting as well. If you did NOT attend the first meeting, then now is your time to show your support of the AquaSox and what they mean to you, to your family, to your business, and to the community! Please join us on Tuesday night for the New Ballpark Update Meeting about the next steps in building a new ballpark for the AquaSox or renovating Funko Field. This will be a very informative meeting and will answer a lot of your questions about the future of the AquaSox in Everett.

Please join us for this VERY IMPORTANT meeting about the future of the AquaSox! See below for DETAILS.....

Tuesday, December 3rd: New Ballpark Info Meeting

The Everett AquaSox will host an update meeting on December 3rd to discuss the new requirements from Major League Baseball and the need for a new ballpark or updated Funko Field. We look forward to having as many of our fans in attendance to show how important the AquaSox are to you and to the community. Please wear your AquaSox gear!

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:00 PM

Location: Courtyard by Marriott - Everett (3003 Colby Ave)

Send an email to your elected official and let them know how important the AquaSox are to the community.

