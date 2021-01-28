NEST, Storm Chasers Announce Annual Writing Sweepstakes

January 28, 2021 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







The Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) and the Omaha Storm Chasers have officially begun the 19th annual "Why I Want to Go to College" essay sweepstakes, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante announced Tuesday.

Seventh and eighth grade students from around the country may submit their entries leading up to the April 1 sweepstakes deadline. Essays must be 750 words or less, describing the value of a college education and the student's educational goals for the future. Entries are to be typed, double-spaced, on 8Â½-by-11-inch paper and must be the student's original work. Each essay must be accompanied with the required cover sheet (2021 Writing Sweepstakes Cover Sheet).

Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska's three Congressional districts, and three others will be selected from outside Nebraska. Winners will receive contributions to the NEST college savings accounts equaling $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

All winners from Nebraska will be notified in April. Winners will also receive four tickets to a Storm Chasers game and will be recognized prior to the contest for their achievements.

Entries must be postmarked by March 31 and sent to:

Omaha Storm Chasers

Attn: Andrea Bedore

12356 Ballpark Way

Papillion, NE 68046

The Omaha Storm Chasers play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @omastormchasers and "like" us at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 28, 2021

NEST, Storm Chasers Announce Annual Writing Sweepstakes - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.